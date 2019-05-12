Washington Governor Jay Inslee, Wallace-Wells to visit Washington

Washington Governor Jay Inslee and best-selling author David Wallace-Wells will headline an interactive speakers’ series, “Conversations On the Green,” May 19 at 3 p.m. in Washington, Conn.

The program, “Doomsday Denial: The Politics of Climate Change,” will be held at Shepaug Valley School at 159 South St.

The event is a fundraiser for New Milford Hospital.

The event, which will be moderated by Jane Whitney, a former NBC News correspondent and talk show host, is a benefit for local charities working to protect vulnerable neighbors.

The two-term Democratic governor and Wallace-Wells, author of “The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming,” will discuss the dichotomy between what scientists say needs to be done to moderate an impending disaster and the political reality of what is possible.

“We’re the first generation to feel the sting of climate change and we’re the last that can do something about it,” according to Inslee, who is a presidential candidate.

The program will feature a discussion of the science, economics and politics swirling around the climate change headlines.

The debate will examine what state and local communities are doing to mitigate the congressional stasis, what might break the logjam, how the issue plays in national, state and local elections, and the role of private citizens and companies.

Elected to Congress in 1992 from a relatively rural, agricultural area of Washington, Inslee became the first public figure to propose a moon-shot like national energy program.

In the 2002 op-ed and a subsequent series of pieces, he laid out a precursor to what is now colloquially known as the Green New Deal, a multifaceted agenda to wean the country off fossil fuels while rebuilding the national economy by creating millions of “green collar jobs.”

“We went to the moon and created technologies that have changed the world,” said Inslee, who has been at the forefront of myriad legal and political battles against President Trump but is basing his 2020 presidential campaign on the issue of global warming.

“Our country’s next mission must be to rise up to the most urgent challenge of our time, defeating climate change,” he said.

Wallace-Wells, an editor at New York magazine and the author of the new NYT best seller, “The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming,” offers an apocalyptic portrait of where civilization is headed.

Originally published two years ago as a long-form essay in New York magazine, the piece immediately provoked a storm and went viral, becoming the most read article in the publication’s history.

Audiences are encouraged to ask questions.

Tickets, which start at $45, are available by emailing conversationsonthegreen@gmail.com.