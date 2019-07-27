Washington GOP make endorsements

The Washington Republican Town Committee recently held a caucus to nominate and endorse candidates for the November municipal election.

Each candidate was endorsed unanimously by all who were present.

Jim Brinton will run for the position of first selectman and Sarah Gager will run for the Board of Selectmen.

Brinton is a lifelong resident of town and Gager has lived in town for many years.

Both contribute to the town in various ways, including involvement in town government and volunteer activities with other agencies in town.

Linda McGarr was endorsed to run for town treasurer, a job she wants to continue.

Donna Alex will run for tax collector.

Several others were nominated and endorsed for Town Boards and Commissions: Barbara Brown, Anthony Amato and Keith Templeton for the Board of Finance; Harry Wyant for alternate for the Board of Finance; Keith Templeton for the Board of Assessment Appeals; Rebecca Rebillard for the Zoning Commission; and Susan Smith for alternate for the Zoning Commission.

Rod Wyant, Michele Caporizzo and Peter Bowman were endorsed to run for the Zoning Board of Appeals and Robert Seymour will run to serve as an alternate to the Zoning Board of Appeals.