Washington: Author Jan-Philip Sendker in free virtual talk

WASHINGTON — The Gunn Memorial Library and the Hickory Stick Bookshop will host international bestselling author Jan-Philip Sendker in a free virtual discussion about his latest novel, “The Heart Remembers,” on Thursday, June 10, at 6:30 p.m.

The final volume in the Art of Hearing Heartbeats trilogy, this novel, as described in a library announcement, is a tender testament to the power of memory and the familial ties that bind people across time and place. It’s a stirring odyssey transporting readers from Burma (present-day Myanmar) to New York, and back again, the announcement said.