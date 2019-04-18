Wash. poised to become 1st state with long-term care benefit

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington is poised to become the first state to establish an employee-paid program creating an insurance benefit to help offset the costs of long-term care, a step advocates say will help an aging population that is likely not prepared for the increasing costs they'll face if they need daily assistance.

The measure, which awaits a final vote in the House, creates a benefit with a lifetime maximum of $36,500 per person, indexed to inflation, paid for by an employee payroll premium.

Under the proposal, premiums of 0.58 percent of wages would start being collected from employees on Jan. 1, 2022. Starting Jan. 1, 2025, people who need assistance with at least three "activities of daily living" such as bathing, dressing or administration of medication, could tap into the fund to help pay for things like in-home care or home modifications like a wheelchair ramp. Opponents call it an unnecessary intrusion by government.