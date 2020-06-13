Warrens students earn scholarships

The Warren Historical Society has announced the winners of the 2020 Warren Historical Society scholarship.

William Brodhead, who will attend the University of Connecticut to study computer science and artificial intelligence, and Anderson Warshaw, who will attend Boston University for trombone performance, are the recipients.

To be eligible to apply for the historical society's scholarship, students must be or have been residents of Warren, have attended the Warren School for at least two years, be in good academic standing and will attend an accredited post-secondary educational institution.

This year’s applicants were asked to write a 750- to 1,000-word essay describing how Warren has inspired them.

All applicants submitted well-written and uplifting essays and the selection committee was hard pressed to select just two, according to scholarship officials.