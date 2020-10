Warrens sets voter registration drive

The Warren’s Registrars of Voters will conduct a voter registration drive Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Those wishing to register or make any changes to their voting status should come to the town hall between these hours or register or make changes online at voterregistration@ct.gov/OLVR.

For more information, email registrars@warrenct.org.