Warren shelling out $125K on traps to battle displaced rats

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — One Detroit-area community is digging deep in its pockets to battle rats.

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts says the city is spending $125,000 on bait traps along the fence lines of Interstate 696. He worries that rats fleeing construction on the freeway will scurry into city neighborhoods.

Fouts said in a release that the pounding and excavation causes rats to seek shelter, food and water elsewhere.

A contractor has placed bait boxes and individual traps. They are checked every two weeks.

New 90-gallon rubbish containers also will be distributed to Warren residents this month to help reduce the city's rat population by keeping trash from overflowing garbage cans along city streets.

I-696 cuts east and west through Warren which is just north of Detroit.