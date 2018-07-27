Warren sets voter registration session

The Warren Registrar of Voters will hold a voter registration session July 31 from 1 to 3 p.m. to enroll and register electors entitled to vote in the state primary scheduled for Aug. 14.

The registrars will also hear requests to add names to the registry lists by persons who have been removed.

For more information call 860-868-7881 ext.109 or email registrars@warrenct.org.

The registrar’s office is in town hall, 50 Cemetery Road.