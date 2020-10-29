Warren registration session planned

The Warren Registrar’s Office will conduct a limited voter registration drive Nov. 2, the day before the election, at town hall on Sackett Hill road.

The office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The session will focus on those who have turned 18, moved in to town, or became a US citizen since the Oct. 27 registration drive.

For those unable to appear at this time, an Election Day registration session will be held upstairs in town hall Nov. 3. ID and proof of Warren residency will be required to register.

On line voter registration is still available to all at voterregistration@ct.gov/OLVR.

The polls will be open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. for those wishing to cast their votes in person.

For more information, email registrars@warrenct.org.