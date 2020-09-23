https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Warren-registrar-to-be-open-15587571.php
Warren registrar to be open
The Warren Registrar of Voters will be open Sept. 29 from 9 to 11 a.m. for the purpose of completing the preliminary voter registry list.
Any elector wishing to verify that they are properly registered to vote in the Nov. 3 election can do so at this time by contacting the Registrars at 860-868-7881, ext. 109 or emailing registrars@warrenct.org.
Electors can also verify their status by visiting www.myvote.ct.gov/lookup.
The Registry list will be completed Oct. 29 beginning at 9 a.m. at which time electors who have died, become disfranchised, or moved out of town, will be removed from the voting registry.
A list of voters so affected will be posted at the town hall at the conclusion of this session.
