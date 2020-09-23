Warren registrar to be open

The Warren Registrar of Voters will be open Sept. 29 from 9 to 11 a.m. for the purpose of completing the preliminary voter registry list.

Any elector wishing to verify that they are properly registered to vote in the Nov. 3 election can do so at this time by contacting the Registrars at 860-868-7881, ext. 109 or emailing registrars@warrenct.org.

Electors can also verify their status by visiting www.myvote.ct.gov/lookup.

The Registry list will be completed Oct. 29 beginning at 9 a.m. at which time electors who have died, become disfranchised, or moved out of town, will be removed from the voting registry.

A list of voters so affected will be posted at the town hall at the conclusion of this session.