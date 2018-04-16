https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Warren-meeting-to-focus-on-affordable-housing-12823490.php
Warren meeting to focus on affordable housing
Published 12:00 am, Monday, April 16, 2018
The Warren Affordable Housing Corp. will hold a forum April 19 at 7 p.m. at Warren Congregational Church parish hall on Sackett Hill Road.
Those present will review the responses received from a recent survey.
Representatives from Kent and Cornwall affordable housing organizations, as well as consultant David Barto, will be present for the discussion.
The meeting will include a PowerPoint presentation, blueprints and discussion.
Warren Affordable Housing Corp. is seeking town approval to use town-owned land behind town hall for affordable housing.
