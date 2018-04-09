Warren meeting to focus on affordable housing

The Warren Affordable Housing Corp. will hold a forum April 19 at 7 p.m. at Warren Congregational Church parish hall on Sackett Hill Road.

Those present will review the responses received from a recent survey.

Representatives from Kent and Cornwall affordable housing organizations, as well as consultant David Barto, will be present for the discussion.

The meeting will include a PowerPoint presentation, blueprints and discussion.

Warren Affordable Housing Corp. is seeking town approval to use town-owned land behind town hall for affordable housing.