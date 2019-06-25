Warren in the spotlight as Democrats gather for 1st debate

The Knight Concert Hall at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is shown, Friday, June 21, 2019, in Miami. The Democratic Presidential Debates are scheduled to take place June 26 and 27, with 10 candidates competing each night. less The Knight Concert Hall at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is shown, Friday, June 21, 2019, in Miami. The Democratic Presidential Debates are scheduled to take place June ... more Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Warren in the spotlight as Democrats gather for 1st debate 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MIAMI (AP) — After circling each other for months, Democratic presidential candidates will converge on the debate stage in Miami on Wednesday as the campaign enters a new — and likely more contentious — phase.

Given the massive Democratic field, the debate will be split over two nights with 10 candidates appearing each evening.

It's the highest-profile opportunity yet for many White House hopefuls to offer their vision for the country.

Elizabeth Warren will take center stage at the debate's opening night.

The Massachusetts senator's constant stream of policy proposals has helped her campaign gain ground, and she's the sole top-tier candidate who will appear at the Wednesday debate.