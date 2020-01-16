https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Warren-auxiliary-to-serve-pancakes-14974808.php
Warren auxiliary to serve pancakes
The Women’s Auxiliary of the Warren Volunteer Fire Company, Inc. in Warren will hold a pancake Jan. 19 from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at the Warren Community Center on Sackett Hill Road.
The breakfast will feature plain and blueberry pancakes, sausage, orange juice, and coffee or tea.
Tickets are $5 for adults, $2 for children and free for children under 3. Proceeds will benefit the auxiliary scholarship fund.
View Comments