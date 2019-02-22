Warren auxiliary to serve pancakes

The Women’s Auxiliary of the Warren Volunteer Fire Company, Inc. in Warren will hold a pancake breakfast Feb. 24 from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at the Warren Community Center on Sackett Hill Road.

The breakfast will feature plain and blueberry pancakes, sausage, orange juice, and coffee or tea.

Tickets are $5 for adults, $2 for children and free for children under 3. Proceeds will benefit the auxiliary scholarship fund.