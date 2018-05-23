Photo: Contributed Photo / Hearst Connecticut Media
The Warren Town Center
The Warren Town Center
Photo: Contributed Photo / Hearst Connecticut Media
Southern Tide Apparel - Westport 

In April, Southern Tide, a lifestyle apparel brand, is opening its first Connecticut retail location in Westport at 275 Post Road East.
Photo: Scott Wild
Backspace Westport - Westport 

Backspace Westport had its soft opening on Feb. 2. A grand opening event is set for June 23, also known as National Typewriter Day.
Image 7 of 17
Barbacoa Smoke House - Fairfield

The barbecue-themed restaurant is slated to open March 8 on the first floor of the Trademark Fairfield building at 665 Commerce Drive in Fairfield. The restaurant is the first commercial tenant to set up in the mixed-use building and will occupy a 4,159-square-foot space.

Photo: Jordan Grice / Hearst Connecticut Media
Barrister's Coffee House - Danbury

Barrister's Coffee House opened in January at 1 West St., on the corner with Main Street and below the new Naugatuck Valley Community College campus in downtown Danbury.

Image 9 of 17
Mexicue - Stamford

The Mexican-influenced Mexicue opened ts fourth establishment in the Harbor Point complex in February. It is taking some 5,000 square feet in a space formerly occupied by the Latin-tinged Paloma, as it joins a busy restaurant row whose lineup continues to change.

Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media
Harlan Haus - Bridgeport

Occupying the historic former People's Bank building in Bridgeport, which was built in 1897, a new German beer hall called Harlan Haus sits in the heart of downtown, next to McLevy Green with a shared parking lot behind the building. It opened January 10.

Image 11 of 17

SoBol - Greenwich

At SoBol, acai is blended with strawberries, bananas and a splash of soy milk into a frozen puree that's layered with granola, fresh fruit, coconut and a drizzle of honey. Cos Cob marks the company's 18th location and first in Connecticut, with its others sprinkled around the tri-state area. The Greenwich location opened in January.

Photo: Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media
Eat Noodle - Bridgeport

Easton resident Skye Kwok opened Eat Noodle in downtown Bridgeport on Jan. 8 at 269 Fairfield Ave. The eatery opened in the space that once housed Can Tiin, which closed last summer.

Image 13 of 17
Hawkwood Game Cafe - Milford

Customers can choose from more than 300 games — everything from the basics such as Candyland to the more complex Settlers of Catan — and take a table for $5 per person, playing for long as they want. The cafe opened on January 12.

Photo: Arnold Gold / Hearst Connecticut Media
Granola Bar - Fairfield

The Granola Bar Restaurant Group opened its sixth location at 1876 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield in January.

Image 15 of 17
Wellmade Market - Greenwich

Wellmade Market opened at 59 E. Putnam Ave. in the Cos Cob section of Greenwich in January.

Photo: Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media
SLT Fitness Studio - Greenwich

SLT, an acronym for strengthen, lengthen and tone, is headed to 134 E. Putnam Ave., in the Mill Post Plaza that houses Asiana Cafe, Berkshire Hathaway offices and the Gilles Clement Designs showroom. The owner hopes to launch her Greenwich workout studio featuring 12 Megaformer machines in May.

Image 17 of 17
Juddy's Place

This sports bar and cafe is slated to open soon along Route 7 near the Ridgefield line. The permittee, Daniel Mulvihill, was granted a provisional liquor permit by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection on Nov. 14, 2017.

Photo: Chris Bosak / Hearst Connecticut Media

WARREN — A longtime resident and business owner has bought the Warren Town Center with plans to restore it and bring businesses back to the center of town.

The 1.2-acre property at the intersection of Routes 45 and 341 has three commercial buildings with office and retail space, all connected by a walkway. The general store, which has offices on the top floor and a retail space on the first floor, was built in the late 1800s. A garage was added in the 1930s or 1940s.

A gas station was also part of the original layout, but converted into an antique store in the 1970s. The general store also has a deli space.

The buildings once housed the Warren General Store, the Privet House and Vol 1 Antiques, as well as a number of independent professionals, but has been vacant for eight years.

John Favreau said he bought the properties because he sees the opportunity to economically and socially revitalize his hometown.

“Our town has such a vibrant and committed community; it’s fun and exciting to see new activity at the Town Center,” he said. “I want to bring it back to life as the center of Warren.”

Favreau closed on the property this month and has already started working with local contractors and tradespeople to restore the building. The work includes replacing windows and water heater, upgrading the electrical system, redoing the parking lot and repainting the buildings white to fit with Warren’s aesthetic of a small New England town.

“It’s a wonderful mix of a traditional New England town, but bringing it into the modern world,” he said.

He expects the renovations to take several months, but hopes to open later this summer. He is posting updates on the project on the site’s Instagram and Facebook accounts, which can be found under “Warren Town Center.”

He has already started meeting with interested tenants.

Favreau, who has lived in Warren for 14 years and sits on several town boards, said he views the project as a way to give back to the community. He has scheduled a free ice cream truck to celebrate the town’s Memorial Day parade on Sunday and is hosting the Northwest Connecticut Arts Council’s Open Your Eyes Studio Tour Preview Party on June 16. He said he hopes to have more community events like these.

“It’s all about giving back to the community that has so welcomed me,” he said.

This is Favreau’s first foray into smaller development, though he worked in corporate development for years and is a small business owner.

“It’s really exciting,” he said. “I’m having a lot of fun.”