Warren Registrar to open for enrollment

The Warren Registrar of Voters office will be open Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All mail-in and on-line voter registration applications must be postmarked by this date.

In-person applications must be received at the Registrar’s office by 8 p.m. this day.

Those applicants submitting applications after these deadlines will not be eligible to vote in the Nov. 5 municipal election. Their applications will be processed after the election.

An exception to this is for those persons whose qualification as to age, citizenship, or residence in Warren was attained after Oct. 29 but before Nov. 5, and those members of the Armed Forces and former members discharged within the calendar year; they may register up to 5 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Individuals who will turn 18 by Nov. 5 can pre-register at this time and be eligible to vote Nov. 5.

For more information, call the Registrar’s office at 860-868-7881, ext. 109 or email registrars@warrenct.org.