Warren Registrar to open

The Warren Registrar of Voters office will be open May 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. to enroll new voters for the June 2 Presidential Primary.

Registrars will at this time hear requests from those removed from the voting rolls for adding their names back to the registry list.

For more information, contact Jon Garvey, Registrar of Voters, at registrars@warrenct.org 860-868-7881, ext. 109.