Warren Land Trust to celebrate 30 years

The Warren Land Trust will host a 30th anniversary community picnic Sept. 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Hopkins Vineyard in Warren.

Members, friends and neighbors are invited to a barbecue lunch, featuring live music, games, company and views of Lake Waramaug.

The theme of the land trust’s anniversary year has been “public access, public benefit.”

To that end, the land trust has cleared and improved trails, prepared a set of trail maps, and is constructing a wheelchair-accessible viewing platform at Eel Pond Preserve.

Picnic offerings at the 25 Hopkins Road vineyard will include lunch provided by the Clambaking Company; folk, bluegrass and blues-rock music by Switch Factory; and local libations from Litchfield Distillery and Kent Falls Brewery.

The Connecticut Community Foundation and the Northwest Connecticut Community Foundation have provided support for the event.

Tickets are $15 per person older than 16 and free for individuals under 16. Tickets are available in advance at www.warrenlandtrust.org, and will also be available at the door.

For more information, email info@warrenlandtrust.org.