Warren Land Trust earns accreditation

The Warren Land Trust has announced it has been awarded its accreditation renewal from the Land Trust Accreditation Commission (LTAC).

The rigorous LTAC program by the National Land Trust Alliance makes sure that land trusts are committed to the highest standards of professional excellence.

By granting their seal of approval the LTAC confirmed that the Warren Land Trust has proven to be true to its mission of preserving the rural character, farmland, open space, woodlands and scenic beauty of Warren forever.

“This affirmation certifies that we are taking our commitment seriously and that contributions to the WLT are used responsibly according to our mission,” said Rebecca Neary, president of the land trust. “We look forward with gratitude to continue maintaining the public's trust and our conservation work in the community.”