Warren Fall Festival on tap

The Warren Volunteer Fire Company will hold its 58th annual Fall Festival Oct. 12-13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at Warren Woods on Brick School Road.

The event is an annual fundraiser for the Warren Volunteer Fire Company that allows is purchase equipment, equipment and vehicle maintenance, Fire and EMS gear, medical supplies, uniforms and pay for the cost of training.

Offerings will include music, children’s activities, vendors, a pumpkin cannon, demonstrations by the Wamogo Timber Team, a magic show, fire truck rides, RC race cars, a rummage sale, information about Wamogo’s Ag-Ed programs, a petting zoo, a country store run by the fire department’s auxiliary, fire department demonstrations, vehicle extrication demonstrations, fire extinguisher information and the sale of open-pit charcoal roast beef sandwiches and other goods.

Fresh-made apple pies, baked goods, soups, cider, and cheddar by the slice and pound will also be available.

New this year will be challenge a firefighter and firefighter relay races events.

Admission is $5 for adults and free for children under 8. A two-day pass is $8.