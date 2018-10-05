Warren Fall Festival on tap

The Warren Volunteer Fire Company will hold its 57th annual Fall Festival Oct. 6-7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at Warren Woods on Brick School Road.

The event is an annual fundraiser for the Warren Volunteer Fire Company that allows is purchase equipment, equipment and vehicle maintenance, Fire and EMS gear, medical supplies, uniforms and pay for the cost of training.

Offerings both days will include children’s crafts and pumpkin decorating, aerial demonstrations, the state police convincer and rollover stimulator, WVFC vehicle extrication demonstrations, games and activities, a 500-foot zipline over Fiddler’s Pond, chainsaw carving, a photo booth, a pumpkin cannon, fire truck rides, Wamogo Ag Ed demonstrations and events, Wamogo timber team demonstrations, a rummage sale, blacksmith demonstrations, country crafts, vendors, a country store (with apple pies, homemade goods, jellies, breads and soups) run by the women’s auxiliary, and the sale of open-pit charcoal roast beef sandwiches and other goods.

In addition, a garden tractor pull, a martial arts demonstration and music by the JR Waters Band from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be offered Oct. 6, and n antique tractor pull and music by The Regulators from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. will be held Oct. 7.

Admission is $5 for adults and free for children under 8. A two-day pass is $8.