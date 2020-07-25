https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Warren-Fall-Festival-canceled-for-October-15424181.php
Warren Fall Festival canceled for October
The Warren Volunteer Fire Company has announced it has canceled its annual Fall Festival over Columbus Day weekend.
“With the health and safety of our volunteers and community in mind , we have made the difficult decision to cancel our 59th annual Fall Festival this year,” officials said in a press release.
“We will be back in 2021 offering everything that has made our festival great for 60 years,” they said.
View Comments