Warnings issued for strong waves, currents on Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials are warning Lake Michigan beachgoers and boaters about dangerous waves and strong currents and have issued warnings for most of the lake's shoreline in the coming days.

The National Weather Service issued beach hazards and small boat advisories for Monday from the Milwaukee area south through Chicago, saying people should stay out of the water with waves possibly reaching 6 feet high.

The warnings come after 10- and 14-year-old Chicago boys died after being pulled from the lake at Indiana Dunes State Park in separate incidents Saturday.

The weather service has similar beach warnings issued for Tuesday and Wednesday for the Indiana shoreline north to near Ludington, Michigan. It says waves are forecast to reach 10 feet high in those areas Tuesday evening.