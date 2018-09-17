https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Wardens-looking-for-woman-in-Baxter-State-Park-13235344.php
Wardens find woman who went missing in Mount Katahdin region
MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) — Maine game wardens have found a missing woman whose car became stuck on a remote dirt road about 40 miles northwest of Baxter State Park.
Wardens say 52-year-old Nancy Michaud planned to hike around the Mount Katahdin region on Sunday.
They say she was found Monday afternoon near Hurd Pond, about 40 miles from Baxter State Park. A spokesman said she was a bit dehydrated but otherwise in good health.
WLBZ-TV reports that her daughter said the vehicle was found Sunday evening in the middle of the road with lights on, "and no one around."
