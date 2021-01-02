War correspondent's WWII letters became front-page tradition

BALTIMORE (AP) — Early in 1942, Sunpapers war correspondent Lee McCardell left Baltimore and traveled to England, where he joined the 29th Division — the Blue and Gray — composed of National Guardsmen from Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania who were training for the eventual invasion of Northern Europe, which would not happen until 1944.
It would be nearly three years before McCardell reunited with his wife and three daughters — one who was born while he was overseas — who lived on Wilmslow Road in Roland Park. In winter 1942, a homesick McCardell, like other Americans engaged in the war effort, was away from home for the first time at Christmas.