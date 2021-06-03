Wandering elephants on edge of China city, now closing roads June 3, 2021 Updated: June 3, 2021 12:57 a.m.
BEIJING (AP) — A wandering herd of elephants has reached the edge of a big Chinese city as authorities rush to close off roads and neighborhoods to protect both the animals and people.
It’s not clear why the 15 elephants made their long trek, which has been documented and monitored both on the ground and from the air by a dozen drones. Authorities have urged people in areas where the elephants have traveled to stay indoors and are blocking roads with construction equipment while seeking to lure the animals away with food.