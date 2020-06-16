Wandering child call leads police to dead woman in apartment

DUMONT, N.J. (AP) — Police responding to reports of a wandering child at a northern New Jersey apartment complex found the child's mother fatally stabbed inside her unit, authorities said.

Dumont police were called to the Knickerbocker Road complex around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office. After officers learned the 5-year-old's mother lived there, the woman's sister told them the 36-year-old victim wasn't answering her phone.

Officers soon entered the woman’s apartment and found her body. She had been stabbed in the neck, authorities said, but a cause of death has not been determined.

The woman's boyfriend was soon found walking in nearby Closter with the victim's two younger children, an infant and an 18-month-old, authorities said. The 36-year-old man was being questioned in the case but has not yet been charged.

No other injuries were reported in the slaying, which remains under investigation. A possible motive for the attack has not been disclosed.

The victim's name has not been released, and it was not immediately clear if the boyfriend was related to any of the woman's children.