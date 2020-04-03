Walz to update Minnesota on COVID-19 fight via video address

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz will deliver a video address Friday to update Minnesotans on the state's fight against COVID-19.

The governor's spokesman said Walz plans to talk about the latest numbers and the challenges ahead.

The address will be livestreamed via the governor's YouTube channel at 1 p.m.

Walz has been self-quarantining at the official Governor's Residence since a member of his security detail tested positive for the new coronavirus. That person has recovered and returned to duty.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state's death toll from the pandemic was 18 as of Thursday. The state’s confirmed case count rose by 53 for a total of 742 since the outbreak began. Officials caution that those numbers are low because not everyone qualifies for testing.

