Walz announces gradual reopening of indoor dining, gyms

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz gets a haircut by Erin Diede as he stopped in Friday, June 5, 2020 at Capitol Barbers in the Minnesota State Office Building in St. Paul, Minn. Walz toured some of the sites that were damaged during the George Floyd protests. Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday a gradual reopening of indoor dining, gyms and entertainment venues during the coronavirus pandemic.

Walz said the restrictions will loosen next Wednesday, but customers and employees still will be either strongly recommended or required to wear masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, Walz said the state is “now in a position to carefully turn the dial toward reopening society.”

Restaurants can offer indoor dining while maintaining social distancing, requiring reservations and seating no more than 50% occupancy. Gyms, yoga studios, theaters, concert halls, bowling alleys and museums may open at 25% occupancy.

Places of worship can increase their occupancy to 50%.

Minnesota Chamber President Doug Loon said businesses across the state welcome the progress. But Loon urged the Democratic governor to accelerate the process and reopen all Minnesota businesses by June 19.

As of Friday, Minnesota has confirmed 26,980 cases of the coronavirus, up 712 from the previous day. The state recorded 33 new deaths Friday, bringing Minnesota's death roll to 1,148.

