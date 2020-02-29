Wallace-Wells book to be discussed

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a book discussion on the New York Times bestseller “The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming” by David Wallace-Wells March 10.

Washington Environmental Council board members Karen Silk, Terri Tibbatts and Monique Gil Rogers will lead the program at 6:30 p.m. at the Wykeham Road library.

A snow date of March 17 is planned.

Copies of the book available at the circulation desk prior to the program.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.