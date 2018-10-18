Walkers invited to join Haldin team

The Haldin family of New Milford will once again participate in the JDRF One Walk.

The family-friendly event welcomes walkers, volunteers and sponsors to raise money to make living with T1D safer and healthier, until it is no longer a threat.

JDRF's mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications.

Phair Haldin, a freshman in college, created the H2T1 Team (Haldin Squared with Type One) two years ago when her brother, Owen, now an eighth-grader, was diagnosed with Juvenile Diabetes.

She was diagnosed with it in 2013.

The children’s mother, Trish, is organizing the team that will participate in the Nov. 4 walk at Wilton High School.

The one-mile walk will take place at the Zeoli Fieldhouse, 395 Danbury Road, Wilton.

Check in will be at 9 a.m., with the walk to start at 10 a.m.

The team is seeking walkers.

To get involved visit, https://www2.jdrf.org/site/TR?px=11934194&pg=personal&fr_id=7517&et=a1OHiSpKMcIL0awdxI0HeQ

Funds will benefit the Westchester/Fairfield/Hudson Valley Chapter of the JDRF