Walkers invited to join Haldin team

The Haldin family in New Milford welcomes individuals to its JDRF One Walk H2T1 Team to raise funds for juvenile diabetes. Siblings Phair and Owen Haldin of New Milford both have Juvenile Diabetes. The Haldin family in New Milford welcomes individuals to its JDRF One Walk H2T1 Team to raise funds for juvenile diabetes. Siblings Phair and Owen Haldin of New Milford both have Juvenile Diabetes. Photo: Courtesy Of Trish Haldin Photo: Courtesy Of Trish Haldin Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Walkers invited to join Haldin team 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Haldin family of New Milford will once again participate in the JDRF One Walk.

The family-friendly event welcomes walkers, volunteers and sponsors to raise money to make living with T1D safer and healthier, until it is no longer a threat.

JDRF's mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications.

Phair Haldin, a freshman in college, created the H2T1 Team (Haldin Squared with Type One) two years ago when her brother, Owen, now an eighth-grader, was diagnosed with Juvenile Diabetes.

She was diagnosed with it in 2013.

The children’s mother, Trish, is organizing the team that will participate in the Nov. 4 walk at Wilton High School.

The one-mile walk will take place at the Zeoli Fieldhouse, 395 Danbury Road, Wilton.

Check in will be at 9 a.m., with the walk to start at 10 a.m.

The team is seeking walkers.

To get involved visit, https://www2.jdrf.org/site/TR?px=11934194&pg=personal&fr_id=7517&et=a1OHiSpKMcIL0awdxI0HeQ

Funds will benefit the Westchester/Fairfield/Hudson Valley Chapter of the JDRF