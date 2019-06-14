Walker to discuss ‘The Night Before’

International best-selling author Wendy Walker will discuss and sign copies of her latest suspense novel, “The Night Before,” June 18 at 6 p.m. at Gunn Memorial Library on Wykeham Road in Washington.

Walker is the author of the national and international bestsellers “All Is Not Forgotten” and “Emma in the Night.”

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.