Walker art to be exhibited in Washington

The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens in Washington Depot will present an exhibit, “John Frederick Walker: Book Works” at The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens,” March 13 through April 9.

An opening reception and artist’s talk will be held March 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the center at One Green Hill.

The pieces in the exhibition all derive from actual books, or book fragments, radically altered.

Walker has pursued dual careers as an artist and writer since the 1970s, moving to Litchfield county in 1985.

His art has been exhibited in one-person and group shows nationally, and is represented in a number of private and public collections, including the Yale University Art Gallery, the Brooklyn Museum, and the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC.

Walker began incorporating book forms into his art in the mid-1990s.

“Book Works” focuses on key themes of Walker’s art: hidden, missing or destroyed information, using the device of open book spreads from which pages have been torn or cut, and turning what remains into graphic meditations on memory and loss.

The center is open Fridays through Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. and by appointment.

For more information, email events@thejudyblackparkandgardens.org.