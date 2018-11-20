Walker appoints Schimel to Waukesha County judgeship

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Outgoing Gov. Scott Walker is giving outgoing Attorney General Brad Schimel a job as a judge.

Walker issued a news release Tuesday announcing he has appointed Schimel as a Waukesha County circuit judge. Walker said Schimel has shown a commitment to the rule of law and will faithfully serve the state as a judge.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Schimel will replace Judge Patrick Haughney, who announced plans to resign earlier this fall. Walker's office hasn't' released a list of applicants for the position. It's unclear when Schimel will start.

State Department of Justice spokeswoman Rebecca Ballweg didn't immediately reply to an email.

Schimel lost to Democrat Josh Kaul in the Nov. 6 election. Walker lost to Democrat Tony Evers.