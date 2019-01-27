Walk to benefit community fuel bank

A Cold Homes, Warm Hearts 5K walk to benefit the Community Fuel Bank of New Milford Feb. 24 at 1 p.m.

The walk will be held at John Pettibone Community Center on Pickett District Road.

Registration will be held at 12:30 p.m.

Individuals who are unable to attend but would like to make a donation can submit a check to the Community Fuel Bank of New Milford and mailed to the fuel bank at 40 Main St., New Milford, CT 06776.

A pledge envelope is $20.

For more information and registration, call the senior center at 860-355-6075 or social services at 860-355-6079.