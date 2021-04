RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Walgreens pharmacy in a North Carolina town gave a small number of people an injection of saline instead of a COVID-19 vaccine last month, the company said Monday.

Erin Loverher, a Walgreens spokesperson, said 22 people at one location were affected by the mix-up on March 20 at the pharmacy in Monroe and were scheduled to receive their second shot over the past weekend.