Wagner to talk about native plants

The Roxbury Land Trust will present a program, “Creating Native Plantings for Your Residence,” will be held May 20 at 4 p.m. at Minor Memorial Library on South Street.

Resident Adrian Wagner will discuss his experience with creating a meadow garden for his 11-acre Roxbury home in a meadow he once mowed.

His slide lecture will cover understanding the history of land, how land was used and managed before lawn mowers became the norm.

He will also discuss the benefits of having a meadow for both humans and wildlife and particular plants to add to a meadow and what invasive species to avoid.

Wagner works in the field of computer forensic analysis in New York City and has a home in Roxbury.

For more information, call 860-350-4148.