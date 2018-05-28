WWII plane crashes in Kansas after Memorial Day flyover

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A World War II plane that had just completed Memorial Day flyovers crash-landed in Kansas.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the 1943 Fairchild PT-23 plane crashed Monday afternoon near Wichita's Westport Airport.

The plane was part of the Commemorative Air Force-Jayhawk Wing that was doing flyovers across the state.

Wichita Police Sgt. Kelly O'Brien says the plane was southbound for the airport when its engine failed after noon. The plane's right wing clipped the ground and at least one pole.

O'Brien says a male pilot and female passenger suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for stiches. The Kansas Highway Patrol and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

The PT-23 was a trainer plane for the U.S. Army Air Force.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com