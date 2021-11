CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's Supreme Court on Monday gave a temporary setback to labor groups who challenged a new law prohibiting union dues or fees from being withheld from state employee paychecks.

The five-member court said a Kanawha County circuit judge abused her discretion in June by issuing a temporary injunction that was sought by the labor groups, who said the law is discriminatory and was passed out of spite.