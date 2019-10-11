WSP: 19-year-old woman killed in crash while fleeing

ABERDEEN, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State Patrol says a 19-year-old woman was while trying to elude troopers in a police chase.

KOMO reports the chase began Friday morning near Aberdeen just after midnight and went west for five miles along State Route 8. The woman lost control as she attempted to pass a chip truck, her Subaru veered off the road to the left, and went into a grassy median where it rolled several times.

Authorities say she was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the Subaru. She was pronounced dead at the scene.