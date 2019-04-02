By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Wisconsin by county in

the race for Supreme Court.

TP PR Hagedrn Neubaur
Adams 20 0 0 0
Ashland 22 0 0 0
Barron 36 0 0 0
Bayfield 32 0 0 0
Brown 91 0 0 0
Buffalo 23 0 0 0
Burnett 24 0 0 0
Calumet 42 0 0 0
Chippewa 45 0 0 0
Clark 62 0 0 0
Columbia 35 0 0 0
Crawford 27 0 0 0
Dane 225 0 0 0
Dodge 50 0 0 0
Door 31 0 0 0
Douglas 26 0 0 0
Dunn 41 0 0 0
EauClaire 88 0 0 0
Florence 8 0 0 0
FondduLac 69 0 0 0
Forest 16 0 0 0
Grant 52 0 0 0
Green 24 0 0 0
GreenLake 16 0 0 0
Iowa 29 0 0 0
Iron 19 0 0 0
Jackson 30 0 0 0
Jefferson 32 0 0 0
Juneau 27 0 0 0
Kenosha 125 0 0 0
Kewaunee 14 0 0 0
LaCrosse 54 0 0 0
Lafayette 29 0 0 0
Langlade 27 0 0 0
Lincoln 27 0 0 0
Manitowoc 42 0 0 0
Marathon 105 0 0 0
Marinette 30 0 0 0
Marquette 19 0 0 0
Menominee 2 0 0 0
Milwaukee 477 0 0 0
Monroe 41 0 0 0
Oconto 29 0 0 0
Oneida 29 0 0 0
Outagamie 96 0 0 0
Ozaukee 47 0 0 0
Pepin 11 0 0 0
Pierce 28 0 0 0
Polk 36 0 0 0
Portage 40 0 0 0
Price 23 0 0 0
Racine 64 0 0 0
Richland 33 0 0 0
Rock 88 0 0 0
Rusk 33 0 0 0
StCroix 43 0 0 0
Sauk 54 0 0 0
Sawyer 21 0 0 0
Shawano 43 0 0 0
Sheboygan 58 0 0 0
Taylor 27 0 0 0
Trempleau 26 0 0 0
Vernon 33 0 0 0
Vilas 15 0 0 0
Walworth 43 0 0 0
Washburn 25 0 0 0
Washington 36 0 0 0
Waukesha 188 0 0 0
Waupaca 46 0 0 0
Waushara 26 0 0 0
Winnebago 81 0 0 0
Wood 44 0 0 0
Totals 3,600 0 0 0

AP Elections 04-02-2019 12:49