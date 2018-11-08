WI-Senate-Cnty

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Wisconsin by county in

the race for U.S. Senate.

TP PR Baldwin Vukmir Adams 20 20 4,537 4,854 Ashland 26 26 4,530 2,356 Barron 36 36 8,571 9,910 Bayfield 29 29 5,541 3,233 Brown 97 97 59,131 55,750 Buffalo 23 23 2,945 2,968 Burnett 24 24 3,235 4,288 Calumet 36 36 10,741 12,819 Chippewa 45 45 13,798 13,830 Clark 50 50 5,079 6,359 Columbia 40 40 15,230 11,673 Crawford 27 27 3,852 2,703 Dane 246 246 228,005 65,504 Dodge 60 60 16,008 21,485 Door 21 21 9,441 7,494 Douglas 26 26 11,687 6,925 Dunn 36 36 9,741 8,623 EauClaire 88 88 29,609 18,956 Florence 8 8 729 1,437 FondduLac 68 68 19,066 25,498 Forest 17 17 1,934 1,984 Grant 52 52 10,553 8,861 Green 24 24 10,292 6,732 GreenLake 16 16 3,223 4,893 Iowa 29 29 7,240 3,835 Iron 19 19 1,458 1,605 Jackson 31 31 4,370 3,611 Jefferson 39 39 17,114 18,706 Juneau 29 29 4,958 5,429 Kenosha 125 125 38,295 29,179 Kewaunee 14 14 4,287 5,158 LaCrosse 55 55 35,725 21,157 Lafayette 28 28 3,592 2,900 Langlade 27 27 3,888 5,336 Lincoln 27 27 6,449 6,887 Manitowoc 43 43 16,540 18,794 Marathon 110 110 29,076 32,658 Marinette 28 28 7,520 9,731 Marquette 19 19 3,337 3,791 Menominee 2 2 895 220 Milwaukee 478 478 281,623 112,402 Monroe 43 43 8,151 8,566 Oconto 29 29 7,041 10,402 Oneida 29 29 9,338 10,112 Outagamie 97 97 41,620 41,353 Ozaukee 51 51 21,462 29,479 Pepin 11 11 1,529 1,578 Pierce 28 28 9,217 8,249 Polk 36 36 8,299 10,242 Portage 47 47 20,167 14,059 Price 23 23 3,136 3,515 Racine 69 69 45,397 41,213 Richland 34 34 3,998 2,978 Rock 98 98 42,616 25,322 Rusk 33 33 2,654 3,382 StCroix 42 42 18,586 20,843 Sauk 56 56 16,959 11,865 Sawyer 21 21 3,249 3,682 Shawano 43 43 7,419 10,435 Sheboygan 58 58 24,173 28,666 Taylor 27 27 3,027 5,004 Trempleau 26 26 5,971 5,596 Vernon 33 33 7,494 5,459 Vilas 15 15 5,307 7,166 Walworth 43 43 20,298 24,844 Washburn 25 25 3,633 4,160 Washington 45 45 23,071 47,100 Waukesha 200 200 84,129 136,178 Waupaca 39 39 9,509 12,792 Waushara 26 26 4,434 6,106 Winnebago 87 87 40,184 35,282 Wood 44 44 15,991 16,899 Totals 3,676 3,676 1,471,904 1,183,061

