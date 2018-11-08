https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/WI-House-7-Cnty-13372189.php
WI-House-7-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Wisconsin by county in
the race for U.S. House District 7.
|TP
|PR
|Engbrtsn
|Duffy
|Driessen
|Ashland
|26
|26
|4,220
|2,573
|77
|Barron
|36
|36
|7,228
|10,930
|336
|Bayfield
|29
|29
|5,207
|3,491
|90
|Burnett
|24
|24
|2,796
|4,629
|109
|Chippewa
|21
|21
|3,636
|7,338
|179
|Clark
|50
|50
|3,521
|7,886
|180
|Douglas
|26
|26
|10,876
|7,613
|254
|Florence
|8
|8
|610
|1,525
|29
|Forest
|17
|17
|1,337
|2,523
|77
|Iron
|19
|19
|1,218
|1,824
|36
|Jackson
|6
|6
|244
|577
|25
|Juneau
|9
|9
|818
|1,667
|57
|Langlade
|27
|27
|2,655
|6,400
|139
|Lincoln
|27
|27
|4,572
|8,686
|135
|Marathon
|110
|110
|21,640
|39,190
|675
|Monroe
|7
|7
|614
|1,274
|49
|Oneida
|29
|29
|7,180
|12,032
|283
|Polk
|36
|36
|7,314
|10,942
|299
|Price
|23
|23
|2,437
|4,157
|68
|Rusk
|33
|33
|2,078
|3,882
|90
|StCroix
|42
|42
|16,479
|22,423
|617
|Sawyer
|21
|21
|2,785
|4,071
|129
|Taylor
|27
|27
|1,903
|6,111
|57
|Vilas
|15
|15
|4,295
|8,116
|107
|Washburn
|25
|25
|3,117
|4,587
|125
|Wood
|27
|27
|4,768
|8,679
|150
|Totals
|720
|720
|123,548
|193,126
|4,372
AP Elections 11-07-2018 18:44
View Comments