WI-House-7-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Wisconsin by county in

the race for U.S. House District 7.

TP PR Engbrtsn Duffy Driessen Ashland 26 26 4,220 2,573 77 Barron 36 35 7,228 10,930 336 Bayfield 29 28 5,127 3,398 85 Burnett 24 19 1,857 3,365 70 Chippewa 21 21 3,636 7,338 179 Clark 50 50 3,521 7,886 180 Douglas 26 26 10,876 7,613 254 Florence 8 8 610 1,525 29 Forest 17 17 1,337 2,523 77 Iron 19 19 1,218 1,824 36 Jackson 6 6 244 577 25 Juneau 9 9 818 1,667 57 Langlade 27 10 1,040 3,089 57 Lincoln 27 25 4,112 7,719 125 Marathon 110 110 21,640 39,190 675 Monroe 7 5 470 996 34 Oneida 29 20 5,296 9,272 220 Polk 36 35 6,869 10,481 279 Price 23 17 1,100 2,067 42 Rusk 33 33 2,078 3,882 90 StCroix 42 42 16,479 22,423 617 Sawyer 21 18 1,794 2,753 80 Taylor 27 27 1,903 6,111 57 Vilas 15 15 4,295 8,116 107 Washburn 25 18 1,763 2,720 80 Wood 27 27 4,768 8,679 150 Totals 720 666 114,299 178,717 4,018

AP Elections 11-06-2018 23:44