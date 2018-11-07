https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/WI-House-7-Cnty-13367390.php
WI-House-7-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Wisconsin by county in
the race for U.S. House District 7.
|TP
|PR
|Engbrtsn
|Duffy
|Driessen
|Ashland
|26
|26
|4,220
|2,573
|77
|Barron
|36
|35
|7,228
|10,930
|336
|Bayfield
|29
|28
|5,127
|3,398
|85
|Burnett
|24
|19
|1,857
|3,365
|70
|Chippewa
|21
|21
|3,636
|7,338
|179
|Clark
|50
|50
|3,521
|7,886
|180
|Douglas
|26
|26
|10,876
|7,613
|254
|Florence
|8
|8
|610
|1,525
|29
|Forest
|17
|17
|1,337
|2,523
|77
|Iron
|19
|19
|1,218
|1,824
|36
|Jackson
|6
|6
|244
|577
|25
|Juneau
|9
|9
|818
|1,667
|57
|Langlade
|27
|10
|1,040
|3,089
|57
|Lincoln
|27
|25
|4,112
|7,719
|125
|Marathon
|110
|110
|21,640
|39,190
|675
|Monroe
|7
|5
|470
|996
|34
|Oneida
|29
|20
|5,296
|9,272
|220
|Polk
|36
|35
|6,869
|10,481
|279
|Price
|23
|17
|1,100
|2,067
|42
|Rusk
|33
|33
|2,078
|3,882
|90
|StCroix
|42
|42
|16,479
|22,423
|617
|Sawyer
|21
|18
|1,794
|2,753
|80
|Taylor
|27
|27
|1,903
|6,111
|57
|Vilas
|15
|15
|4,295
|8,116
|107
|Washburn
|25
|18
|1,763
|2,720
|80
|Wood
|27
|27
|4,768
|8,679
|150
|Totals
|720
|666
|114,299
|178,717
|4,018
AP Elections 11-06-2018 23:44
