WI-House-6-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Wisconsin by county in
the race for U.S. House District 6.
|TP
|PR
|Kohl
|Grothmn
|Columbia
|40
|29
|8,343
|8,017
|Dodge
|28
|28
|8,532
|11,558
|FondduLac
|68
|68
|17,748
|27,030
|GreenLake
|16
|10
|1,103
|2,306
|Manitowoc
|43
|22
|8,257
|10,577
|Marquette
|19
|18
|2,683
|3,725
|Milwaukee
|2
|2
|571
|554
|Ozaukee
|51
|51
|20,123
|30,598
|Sheboygan
|58
|57
|21,260
|28,840
|Waushara
|26
|24
|3,929
|6,053
|Winnebago
|79
|78
|35,878
|32,596
|Totals
|430
|387
|128,427
|161,854
AP Elections 11-06-2018 23:44
