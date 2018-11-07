By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Wisconsin by county in

the race for U.S. House District 6.

TP PR Kohl Grothmn
Columbia 40 29 8,343 8,017
Dodge 28 28 8,532 11,558
FondduLac 68 68 17,748 27,030
GreenLake 16 10 1,103 2,306
Manitowoc 43 22 8,257 10,577
Marquette 19 18 2,683 3,725
Milwaukee 2 2 571 554
Ozaukee 51 51 20,123 30,598
Sheboygan 58 57 21,260 28,840
Waushara 26 24 3,929 6,053
Winnebago 79 78 35,878 32,596
Totals 430 387 128,427 161,854

AP Elections 11-06-2018 23:44