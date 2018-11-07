WI-House-6-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Wisconsin by county in

the race for U.S. House District 6.

TP PR Kohl Grothmn Columbia 40 29 8,343 8,017 Dodge 28 28 8,532 11,558 FondduLac 68 68 17,748 27,030 GreenLake 16 10 1,103 2,306 Manitowoc 43 22 8,257 10,577 Marquette 19 18 2,683 3,725 Milwaukee 2 2 571 554 Ozaukee 51 51 20,123 30,598 Sheboygan 58 57 21,260 28,840 Waushara 26 24 3,929 6,053 Winnebago 79 78 35,878 32,596 Totals 430 387 128,427 161,854

AP Elections 11-06-2018 23:44