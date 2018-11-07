WI-House-5-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Wisconsin by county in

the race for U.S. House District 5.

TP PR Palzewcz Snsnbrnn Dodge 32 32 5,209 11,827 Jefferson 39 39 14,880 20,558 Milwaukee 70 69 36,435 31,121 Walworth 5 5 2,523 1,629 Washington 45 45 18,941 50,844 Waukesha 161 160 58,677 107,487 Totals 352 350 136,665 223,466

AP Elections 11-06-2018 23:44