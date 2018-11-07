By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Wisconsin by county in

the race for U.S. House District 3.

TP PR Kind Toft
Adams 20 13 2,865 2,914
Buffalo 23 22 3,213 2,444
Chippewa 24 24 9,611 6,706
Crawford 27 27 4,244 2,322
Dunn 36 29 6,830 6,111
EauClaire 88 88 31,000 17,356
Grant 52 52 11,204 8,170
Jackson 25 25 4,504 2,643
Juneau 22 22 3,804 3,601
LaCrosse 55 20 12,984 7,627
Monroe 36 22 470 2,988
Pepin 11 10 1,062 1,120
Pierce 28 28 9,378 8,032
Portage 47 29 12,233 8,638
Richland 30 16 1,867 1,317
Trempleau 26 24 6,342 4,444
Vernon 33 27 5,875 3,703
Wood 17 17 9,770 9,368
Totals 600 495 137,256 99,504

AP Elections 11-06-2018 23:44