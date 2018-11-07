WI-House-3-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Wisconsin by county in

the race for U.S. House District 3.

TP PR Kind Toft Adams 20 13 2,865 2,914 Buffalo 23 22 3,213 2,444 Chippewa 24 24 9,611 6,706 Crawford 27 27 4,244 2,322 Dunn 36 29 6,830 6,111 EauClaire 88 88 31,000 17,356 Grant 52 52 11,204 8,170 Jackson 25 25 4,504 2,643 Juneau 22 22 3,804 3,601 LaCrosse 55 20 12,984 7,627 Monroe 36 22 470 2,988 Pepin 11 10 1,062 1,120 Pierce 28 28 9,378 8,032 Portage 47 29 12,233 8,638 Richland 30 16 1,867 1,317 Trempleau 26 24 6,342 4,444 Vernon 33 27 5,875 3,703 Wood 17 17 9,770 9,368 Totals 600 495 137,256 99,504

AP Elections 11-06-2018 23:44