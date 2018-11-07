https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/WI-House-3-Cnty-13367385.php
WI-House-3-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Wisconsin by county in
the race for U.S. House District 3.
|TP
|PR
|Kind
|Toft
|Adams
|20
|13
|2,865
|2,914
|Buffalo
|23
|22
|3,213
|2,444
|Chippewa
|24
|24
|9,611
|6,706
|Crawford
|27
|27
|4,244
|2,322
|Dunn
|36
|29
|6,830
|6,111
|EauClaire
|88
|88
|31,000
|17,356
|Grant
|52
|52
|11,204
|8,170
|Jackson
|25
|25
|4,504
|2,643
|Juneau
|22
|22
|3,804
|3,601
|LaCrosse
|55
|20
|12,984
|7,627
|Monroe
|36
|22
|470
|2,988
|Pepin
|11
|10
|1,062
|1,120
|Pierce
|28
|28
|9,378
|8,032
|Portage
|47
|29
|12,233
|8,638
|Richland
|30
|16
|1,867
|1,317
|Trempleau
|26
|24
|6,342
|4,444
|Vernon
|33
|27
|5,875
|3,703
|Wood
|17
|17
|9,770
|9,368
|Totals
|600
|495
|137,256
|99,504
AP Elections 11-06-2018 23:44
