WI-House-1-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Wisconsin by county in
the race for U.S. House District 1.
|TP
|PR
|Bryce
|Steil
|Yorgan
|Kenosha
|125
|125
|33,129
|31,782
|2,340
|Milwaukee
|39
|39
|18,463
|26,207
|1,422
|Racine
|69
|69
|39,337
|44,412
|2,859
|Rock
|47
|47
|19,256
|14,525
|956
|Walworth
|38
|38
|14,368
|25,106
|1,265
|Waukesha
|38
|38
|12,954
|35,458
|1,164
|Totals
|356
|356
|137,507
|177,490
|10,006
AP Elections 11-07-2018 18:44
